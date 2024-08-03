Clipper Realty Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 294,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,273. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Articles

