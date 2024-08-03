Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70-0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.08.

NET stock traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,594. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $3,798,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,210 shares of company stock worth $53,578,881. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

