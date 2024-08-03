Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Moderate Buy

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of CCB opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $53.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.