Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.59 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $108.59 million and $9.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,666,550 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

