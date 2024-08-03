Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 23,390.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $180,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Commercial Metals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 41.4% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. 752,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,409. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.