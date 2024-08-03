Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Compass updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Compass Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. 6,670,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,129. Compass has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

