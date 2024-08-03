ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $103.98 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.