Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.400 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $101.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.35.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

