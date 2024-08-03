Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $26.22 on Friday. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

