Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NYSE CRBG traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 4,750,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

