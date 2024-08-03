CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCRD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

