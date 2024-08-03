CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CCRD traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.38.
