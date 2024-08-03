Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 8.5% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0842 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $8.54 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00038780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

