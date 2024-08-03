Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 293.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,641 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Crown worth $18,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. 1,704,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

