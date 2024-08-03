Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Announces Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Cummins updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CMI stock traded down $15.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.36. 1,186,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,567. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

