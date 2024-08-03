Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 193289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.80.
The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Cummins
In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cummins Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $276.37.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
