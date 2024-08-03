Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 193289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.80.

The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day moving average of $276.37.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.