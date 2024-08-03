Customers Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

View Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after buying an additional 181,819 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.