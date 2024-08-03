Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 338 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,447,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 73.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 24.6% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $377,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.97. 2,114,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Whited Elizabeth 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

