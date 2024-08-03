Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 1,330 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,074,924 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 3.1 %

ORCL stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.28. 8,251,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

