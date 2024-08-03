Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.76. 1,057,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

