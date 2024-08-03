Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 189.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,537,863 shares of company stock worth $954,247,577 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,578,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048,109. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

