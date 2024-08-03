Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $35,799,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.90 and a 200-day moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $284.48.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

