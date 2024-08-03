Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 70 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.31. 16,618,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,102. The firm has a market cap of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock worth $6,730,436 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

