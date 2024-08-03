Dana (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Dana updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-1.300 EPS.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $11.24. 1,930,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,942. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is 444.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

