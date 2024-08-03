Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (DAWN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $126,597.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,528,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,068 shares of company stock valued at $874,173. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,807,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

