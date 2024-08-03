Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.75. 2,820,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.94. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.93 and a 12-month high of $441.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.