DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 17,019 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 488.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $14,653,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.30.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.68. 1,809,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $152.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.34 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

