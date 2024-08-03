DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 30,156 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,156 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $93,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded down $15.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.36. 1,186,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,567. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

