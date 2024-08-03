DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,469 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,497. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.