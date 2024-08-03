DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 72 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of NVR worth $20,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,369.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,288,213. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Down 0.1 %

NVR stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8,546.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,700.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7,851.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7,675.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.