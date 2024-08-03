DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $74,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.71.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $441.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.86 and its 200-day moving average is $382.94. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

