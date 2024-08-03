DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $117.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,155 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $117,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,642. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

