DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.32 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.65. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $274.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.32.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,598 shares of company stock worth $19,377,944. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

