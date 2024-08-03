DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.81 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Trip.com Group worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after buying an additional 11,039,672 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 433.6% during the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,585,000 after buying an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after buying an additional 1,341,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.32. 5,797,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,947. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CLSA increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

