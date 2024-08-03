DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.90 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $47,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 431.6% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 43.4% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 208,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,601,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 681.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

IQV stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

