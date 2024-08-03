DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $56.49 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of TopBuild worth $56,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TopBuild by 152.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $12,275,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 99.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $17.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.80. 199,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

