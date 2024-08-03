DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,974 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of American Tower worth $107,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,750,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,808. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.