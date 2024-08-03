DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,286 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $13,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $5,236,119. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Down 5.5 %

ON traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,552,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

