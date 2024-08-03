DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,782 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $84,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. 1,214,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $502.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

