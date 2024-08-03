DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 101,224 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,224 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of General Mills worth $67,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $916,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 163.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 18.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

GIS stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,521. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

