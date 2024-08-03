DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 49,200 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of HP worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HP by 1,472.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,081 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HP by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,030,982 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 10,188.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $53,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $33.72. 6,489,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,486. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

