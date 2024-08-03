DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of The Cigna Group worth $69,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 166.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 230.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.06.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CI stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

