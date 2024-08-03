Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of DELL opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 142,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

