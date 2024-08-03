Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 1,478,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,146 shares of company stock valued at $710,274. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

