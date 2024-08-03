DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96 to $2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion to $3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.020 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,126,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,748. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.