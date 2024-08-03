DigiByte (DGB) Market Cap Hits $112.30 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. DigiByte has a market cap of $112.30 million and $6.82 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,459.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.59 or 0.00593112 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009378 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00104522 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00031972 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00248379 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00037223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00069705 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,168,204,027 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
