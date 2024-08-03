DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

DLH Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

