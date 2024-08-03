DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. DLH had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DLH Price Performance

DLH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 35,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,542. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

