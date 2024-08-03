Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of Donaldson worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 570,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,254. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

