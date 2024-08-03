DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.23. 12,666,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -108.55, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

