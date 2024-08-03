Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of DORM stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $102.84. 217,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.